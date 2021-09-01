Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €266.13 ($313.10).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €201.30 ($236.82). 844,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €206.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €212.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

