Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after buying an additional 256,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after buying an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 1,117,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

