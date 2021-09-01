Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €98.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.00 ($116.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SAN traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, hitting €87.62 ($103.08). The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.25.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

