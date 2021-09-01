Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 139,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,002,640 shares.The stock last traded at $40.23 and had previously closed at $41.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 52.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

