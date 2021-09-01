Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

