Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.02.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Schneider National by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

