Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $109.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

