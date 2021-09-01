Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 839,752 shares.The stock last traded at $35.52 and had previously closed at $35.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the second quarter valued at $4,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,391 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 82.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,746 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 160.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

