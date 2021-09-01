Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $978.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

