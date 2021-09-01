SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.41

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SEIT remained flat at $GBX 117.50 ($1.54) during trading hours on Wednesday. 170,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.33. The firm has a market cap of £795.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
