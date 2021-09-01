SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.41

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SEIT remained flat at $GBX 117.50 ($1.54) during trading hours on Wednesday. 170,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.33. The firm has a market cap of £795.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

