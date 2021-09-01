Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,396 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $338.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.29. Sea Limited has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

