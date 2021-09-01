Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,416,400.70 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16.
- On Monday, August 16th, Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $431,039.95.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03.
NASDAQ SGEN opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.74. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
