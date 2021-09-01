Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,416,400.70 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16.

On Monday, August 16th, Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $431,039.95.

On Thursday, August 5th, Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80.

On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.74. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

