Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.
COF stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.03.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after buying an additional 346,335 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
