Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

COF stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after buying an additional 346,335 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

