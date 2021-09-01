Secret (SCRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003352 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $111.43 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00489845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003018 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01190453 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

