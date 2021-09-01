SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

