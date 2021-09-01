Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SEEMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 12,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,857. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

