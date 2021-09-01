Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires 150,000 Shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of Gores Metropoulos II worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,708,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,791,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,920,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMII stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,950. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

