Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $8,510,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth about $6,742,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

CWH traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

