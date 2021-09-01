Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 50,000 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

SGRY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 2,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.