Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.52 Million in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Shares of ORIAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Orion Biotech Opportunities Company Profile

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.