Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

MAAC stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,524. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.