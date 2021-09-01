Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDL. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 77.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 978.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 85,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

