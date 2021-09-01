Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.16 Million Position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 114,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBDR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:DBDR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 411,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,778. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.