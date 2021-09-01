Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.89 Million Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of ORBCOMM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 1,622,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,458. The company has a market cap of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORBC shares. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.