SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

