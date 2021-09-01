Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.12% of The New York Times worth $81,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. 32,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,923. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

