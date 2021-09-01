Sei Investments Co. Has $356.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $14.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,923.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,692.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,411.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,929.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

