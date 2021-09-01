Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,650 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $63,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

CB stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

