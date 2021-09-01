Sei Investments Co. Purchases 179,383 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,383 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.50% of VEREIT worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VEREIT by 87.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 80,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.