Sei Investments Co. Purchases 692,960 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $60,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,877,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 166,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 180,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.