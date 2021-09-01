SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) vs. Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Head to Head Analysis

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 13.97% 20.76% 10.00% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SelectQuote and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

SelectQuote currently has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 180.98%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and Ryan Specialty Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $937.82 million 1.66 $81.15 million $0.79 12.09 Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Ryan Specialty Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

