SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

