Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.72 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.760 EPS.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.73.

SMTC stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 706,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

