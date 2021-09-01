Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

SMTC stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

