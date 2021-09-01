Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.73.

SMTC stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 708,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,607. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

