Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.83 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.16 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

