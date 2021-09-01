ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 799,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,400,000 after buying an additional 49,379 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $651.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $647.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 772.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

