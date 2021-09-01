SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Head to Head Survey

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Infinera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Infinera -9.52% -6.34% -1.52%

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Infinera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 11.13 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Infinera $1.36 billion 1.30 -$206.72 million ($0.39) -21.72

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinera.

Risk and Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinera has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Infinera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and Infinera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinera 0 3 2 0 2.40

Infinera has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Infinera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

