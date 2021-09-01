ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.48

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.48 and last traded at $210.94, with a volume of 12370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -140.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

