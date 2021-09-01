Short Interest in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Drops By 22.1%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARPO. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ARPO opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.69. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 259,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,315 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

