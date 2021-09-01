Short Interest in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Increases By 20.4%

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJAX. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Ajax I stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Ajax I has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

