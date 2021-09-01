Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Drops By 15.6%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 810,496 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,690. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

