Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Drops By 29.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 205,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

