Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Decreases By 26.2%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 29th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ BLCT opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. BlueCity has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlueCity in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlueCity by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,762 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BlueCity in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlueCity by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in BlueCity by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

