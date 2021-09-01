Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Drops By 19.9%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.