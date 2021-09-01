Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Expands By 35.8%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,435,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 2,529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,453.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

