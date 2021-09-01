Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Expands By 35.8%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,435,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 2,529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,453.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.
China Railway Group Company Profile
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.