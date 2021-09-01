Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Drops By 16.7%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:COFS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925. The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 152.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

