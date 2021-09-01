Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Rises By 27.5%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 29th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06. Denka has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

