Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Drops By 18.2%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 184,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

DCBO stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. 5,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,465. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.81.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

