Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Expands By 17.6%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

